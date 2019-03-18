Gordy’s Hi-Hat Prepares to Open for 59th Season

The family owned restaurant opens Wednesday, Mar. 20.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Spring has sprung, which means the crew at Gordy’s Hi–Hat in Cloquet is just about ready to open up for the season.

This will be the 59th year of business for the family owned burger and shake restaurant. Gordy’s family said customers shouldn’t expect anything out of the ordinary this season. The restaurant is sticking to the same, simple menu items they’ve always had with the same nostalgic taste.

“We don’t do anything fancy, it’s not like we’re gourmet cooks or anything, we just make the simple burgers, rings and fries the same way that they were supposed to be made back in 1960 and we do the same thing now,” Gordy’s grandson Sever Lundquist said.

Longtime returning employees were in early Monday morning prepping to officially open up the doors. They’re expecting dozens to be lined up waiting to get in at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The first 30 customers will even get a free Gordy’s t–shirt.