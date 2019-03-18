Knowing Your Neighbors: T-Icy Roll Opens New Location in Duluth

Second T-Icy Roll opens doors in downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- There may still be snow on the ground, but that isn’t stopping one local business from opening up another ice cream shop.

Something new, and different. With spring just around the corner, T-Icy Roll opened their second store this past week. Although it took a little longer than expected, they are happy to be open.

Manager of T-Icy Roll ice cream, Michelle Lin said “when we signed the lease and stuff, it was winter time so that’s why we said we were thinking of taking our time for remolding and to do stuff so we wanted to open around spring so that’s why we chose March”.

T-Icy roll wanted to give those in a different part of Duluth the ability to come and get some special Thai Hibachi ice cream.

Lin also stated that “I think that the downtown, maybe the summertime will be more busy because we will have lots of tourists from the Canal Park that walk here”.

T-Icy Roll doesn’t just have ice cream to offer. They also serve smoothies, slush, hot chocolate and offer 25 different toppings for everyone to try.

Lin mentioned that “I want to give the customers more choices, more options, like every time they walk here they can do something different and try something new”.

The owners are open to expanding to other places in the Northland, but customers may have to wait a while before that happens.

Lin says “Nothing in Duluth, maybe we can do a half hour away from Duluth. I think two in Duluth is enough, but we want to do one later in the future. We hopefully will open one in the mall. That is our next goal. Putting one in the mall”.

For those sweet tooth lovers who would like to try it, T-Icy Roll is open at 202 E. Superior Street and in the Denfeld Shopping Center.