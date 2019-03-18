New Shuttle Connects Twin Ports and Twin Cities Airports

DULUTH, Minn. – A new shuttle service is coming to Duluth this summer to offer low cost trips from the Duluth airport to MSP.

The new bus service is called Landline and they plan to start shuttling passengers in June.

Landline has partnered with an airline to offer passengers one way tickets from Duluth to MSP for as little as $9 if they are flying with their partner airline.

Landline says they plan to announce their partner airline this spring before their launch on June 4.

Passengers can also use Landline to fly with other airlines but it will be at a higher rate.

“Every time you see this–when you lower the cost of travel for a community, you just see a lot more inbound and outbound traffic and everybody wins in that scenario. And that’s something that’s really important to us is we want this to be good for the community and be something that creates a lot of growth,” Landline co-founder David Sunde said.

The shuttles run from airport to airport, but it can also be used for reasons other than catching flights.

Both the founder of Landline and the Duluth airport hope to see Northlanders use the service for business or for leisure activities in the cities.

“This has been done in a couple of different markets and I think it’s proven to be successful. It balanced the business and leisure travel and really diversifies those options for travelers,” Duluth airport director of marketing and communications Natalie Peterson said.

Their daily shuttles seat bigger groups similar to a coach bus and will have amenities like Wi-Fi and a bathroom for travelers to use.

The service will also launch in Mankato in June.