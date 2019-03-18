Shopko to Close all Remaining Stores

Stores Will Close by June 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Shopko has announced they will be closing all of their remaining store locations by June 16.

The company says additional store closings include Ely, Moose Lake, Two Harbors, Aitkin, Spooner, and the Duluth location at 801 West Central Entrance.

Officials with Shopko say there are approximately 30-40 people employed at the Duluth store.

“This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts,” said Russ Steinhorst, Chief Executive Officer. “We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko.”

The company plans to move forward with the liquidation process that should conclude 10-12 weeks from now.

Click here for a full list of additional stores closing.