Two Harbors High School Receives Special Donation for Turf Field

Cooperative Light & Power donated $22,000 to the Agates athletics program.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The football field at Two Harbors High School has been long overdue for some renovations and Monday, a local company decided to help.

Cooperative Light and power presented a check of $22,000 to the Agates athletics program to start raising funds for a new turf field. The current grass field ran into some issues this past season, causing some football and soccer playoff games to be moved to another location due to unsafe playing conditions.

The co–op says they jumped in with no hesitation when they heard from Mayor Chris Swanson that the high school was in need of some funding for this project.

“Hopefully this will be a catalyst for others to kick in funds so the high school can get what it wants. As we know, a high school is much more than just a place of learning. It’s a community for the kids, the future leaders of our country so we want to do what we can to help out,” CLP general manager and CEO Hal Halpern said.

“The communities have really united behind a lot of different causes so it doesn’t shock me at all that there’s great support for this. There’s just a real positive vibe going on in our community, and I think this positivity also sees value in what else we can do positive for our kids. And making a playable field for a variety of different sports makes a lot of sense,” said Two Harbors principal Jay Belcastro.