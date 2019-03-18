UMD and Red Cross Hosts Community Blood Drive

University's Pre-Med Club partners with Red Cross.

DULUTH, Minn.- Community members were invited to UMD on Monday to donate blood.

The Pre–Med Club partnered with the American Red Cross to hold their annual Blood Drive, giving undergraduate medical students a hands–on perspective of the process.

“This is more or less are kind of community outreach thing we go ahead and we’re just trying to get involved more or less with the community and, y’know, help save some lives in the process,” said Kyle Strate, a Junior with the Pre-Med Club.

The Red Cross events continued later in the evening, with games, an obstacle course, and more focused on the International Humanitarian Law Youth Program.