UMD Men’s Hockey to Face Denver at Frozen Faceoff

The Bulldogs split their season series with the Pioneers.

DULUTH, Minn. – After Colorado College defeated Western Michigan in their first-round NCHC series, the UMD men’s hockey will be matched up with Denver in the Frozen Faceoff semi-finals this weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Puck drop for the game is set for 7:38 p.m. Friday night. St. Cloud State and Colorado College will play in the other semi-final.