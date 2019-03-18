Waterlogged ATV Trails Are Closing for the Season in Douglas County

Melting snow flooded the trails at Bruce River State Park.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis.- In just a little over 24 hours, all trails in Douglas county will close for the snowmobiling season.

While some love spring, others aren’t as thrilled about it.

“It’s 277 days until the first day of winter,” trail groomer Bruce Bergsten said.

Specifically trail groomers at Brule River State Park, who are getting ready to close ATV trails for the season.

“I haven’t seen it for myself, but I’ve been hearing some rumors that some of the lower areas are starting to flood,” Bergsten said.

Trails in the rest of Douglas county will close as well.

“It wasn’t a very good start [to Winter] at all and then we got into January and things started to shape up and it started to snow… And it snowed and it snowed and it snowed,” Bergsten said.

But it’s melting fast and flooding so much, snowmobilers could get stuck.

“It’s kind of too bad. We’ve got so much snow out there, but it’s getting to the point of getting a little dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing,” Bergsten said.

Once the water’s finally gone and the trails clear up, the groomers will begin mowing, preparing for the next snowmobiling season.

“It keeps us busy all Summer, all Fall,” Bergsten said.

Trails officially close Tuesday at midnight.