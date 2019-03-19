Ashley Grimm Announces Candidacy for 5th District City Council Seat

Grimm is running a platform that focuses on addressing the housing crisis and economic development in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Human Rights Commissioner Ashley Grimm announced she is running for the 5th district Duluth City Council seat, now held by Jay Fosle, outside of Duluth City Center West.

Grimm has served on the Duluth Human Rights Commission since 2012.

She also manages youth programming at the Damiano Center.

“I have a commitment to making every day people’s lives better. I have worked with families in depth. I get the issues that are really facing people and I will not stop just because those issues are complicated,” said Ashley Grimm.

Jay Fosle has yet to announce if he will run again for the 5th District Duluth City Council seat.