Former Greyhound Philip Beaulieu Named WCHA Defenseman of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Former Duluth East standout Philip Beaulieu has been named the WCHA’s Defenseman of the Year.

The junior finished with a league-best 22 assists and 28 league points for Northern Michigan University. Beaulieu played for the Greyhounds from 2010 to 2014, helping Duluth East reach the state tourney in each year.

In his senior year, he was named a finalist for the 2014 Mr. Hockey Award. Along with this award, Beaulieu was also named team captain for the Wildcats next season.