Gunshots Reported at UW-Milwaukee, ‘Subject’ not at Large
Classes are not Currently in Session
MILWAUKEE – Police have responded to a report of gunfire on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.
University police tweeted an alert Tuesday morning that urged people to stay away from the Fine Arts Complex where shots reportedly had been fired by a loading dock.
Authorities say the “subject” involved is not at large. There are no reports of injuries and no further details.
The police investigation has closed a major street through campus. Students are currently on spring break.