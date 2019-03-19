Hands-free Driving Bill Passes in Minnesota House

The House Passed the Bill Monday Night

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota House has approved a bill that would require motorists to use hands-free devices when talking on the phone.

Sponsors say the measure will cut down on the rising level of distracted driving and save lives.

The House passed the bill 106 – 21 Monday night.

A similar bill is working its way through the Senate with an exemption for GPS navigation systems.

Governor Tim Walz has indicated that he will sign the bill.