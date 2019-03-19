Haywood Trial Begins in UMD Student Murder Case

DULUTH, Minn. – Testimony started today in a trial for a man charged in connection with a Duluth murder case.

28-year-old Xavier Haywood is one of five defendants charged in the shooting death of UMD student William Grahek in Duluth in 2017.

Authorities say three men entered Grahek’s home looking to steal cash and drugs when the plan went wrong.

Grahek was shot twice and died.

Haywood is accused of planning the robbery and eventually helping other involved hide out in a Superior hotel.