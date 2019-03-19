House Lawmakers Pass Hands-Free Driving Bill, on to Senate

State Highway Patrol in favor of law.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota House has approved a bill requiring drivers to use hands–free devices when talking on the phone.

The House passed the bill 106 – 21 Monday night.

Sponsors of the bill say the measure will help cut down on the rising level of distracted driving and save lives.

Today the Minnesota State Highway Patrol told us that they’re hoping the bill will pass.

“I know it would make it easier for law enforcement to find those violations if it’s hands free, y’know, anytime that someone has a cellphone in their hands, y’know, it’s gonna be against the law,” said State Patrol Sgt. Neil Dickenson. “But y’know obviously we’re waiting for that law to pass.”

A similar bill is working its way through the senate with an exemption for GPS navigation systems.

Gov. Tim Walz has indicated he will sign the bill.

This would make Minnesota the 17th state in the nation to become hands free.