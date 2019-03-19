OMC Smokehouse set to Expand

OMC hopes to open the new space as early as May.

DULUTH, Minn. – OMC smokehouse in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is expanding.

They bought a neighboring store front and have plans to open it up in the next few months.

The new space will open to offer more seating to comfortably accommodate its customers.

OMC also plans to put in a brand new whiskey bar, where they will even serve up some new high-end craft cocktails. .

OMC’s manager says as business is growing, they hope the new space will give customers a better experience.

“I think doing this expansion and providing a more fun atmosphere over in the bar area is going to be the next level for us,” said Evan Sieve

