Rare Full Worm Supermoon Set To Shine On Spring Equinox

NORTHLAND – This full moon is the third and final Supermoon for the rest of 2019, so if you missed the first two in January and February, be sure to catch this one—it’s your last chance of the year. It’s set to fully form on March 20, 2019 at 8:43 p.m. Central Time. It falls on the same day as the vernal equinox, which signals the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Spring begins this Wednesday, March 20 at 4:58 p.m. CDT. Marking the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator. After the Spring equinox, the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the Sun, which is why we start to get longer and sunnier days!

This Supermoon is called the Super Worm Moon and will occur at 8:43 p.m. CDT, which is several hours after the official start of Spring.

Remember a Supermoon is when a full moon is at its the closest point to Earth, which makes it appear slightly larger than the full moon usually does.

The ‘Worm Moon’ reportedly got its name due to the ground beginning to thaw and earthworms reappearing, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.

The last time the Full Worm Moon happened within less than one day of the March equinox was 19 years ago, in 2000, and the next time will be 11 years from now, in 2030.

The next Supermoon isn’t set to rise until Feb. 9, 2020.