Salvation Army Holding March Food Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – The March food drive is happening at the Duluth Salvation Army.

This year, the organization hopes to collect $18,000 and 11,000 pounds of food.

During the month of March, all donations of food and money will be matched from the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign.

That can go a long way in helping Northland families through rough patches.

“It really helps a lot with just helping get over a bump in the road or helping to stabilize so a family can address whatever other issue they might be facing,” said Gordon Mesedahl, Development Director at the Salvation Army in Duluth.

Donations are accepted online and in person.

The Salvation Army wants to provide balanced meals, so healthy food is appreciated.