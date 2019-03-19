Super Heroes to Take Over Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth

The 2019 Ice Show is Happening Saturday, March 23 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Super heroes are set to skate into the Mars Lakeview Arena in Dultuh Saturday, March 23 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Duluth Figure Skating Club is proud to present the 2019 Ice Show.

This year’s event is super hero themed and will include many choreographed routines along with fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets for the show are available at the door for $7 or $5 if a non-perishable food item is donated toward CHUM along with your purchase.

Click here to learn more about the Duluth Figure Skating Club.