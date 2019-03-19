Teen Injured in Vehicle Rollover Accident in West Duluth

The Driver Sustained Non-Life Threatening Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an 18-year-old female from Hermantown sustained injuries Tuesday morning after she lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions.

Authorities say the female lost control of her Chevy Blazer on the icy 46th Avenue West ramp to southbound I35 causing her vehicle to roll.

She was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.