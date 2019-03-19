Tuesday March 19, 2019: Morning Forecast March 19, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, Last Day Of Winter, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Mild Temps. Spring Snowmelt, Northland Weather Forecast, snow melt, sunny, sunshine, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Friday April 20, 2018: Evening Forecast Friday October 6, 2017, Evening Forecast – R... Saturday May 20, 2017, Evening Forecast Monday May 28, 2018: Evening Forecast