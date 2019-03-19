UMD Continues the Conversation of Climate Change in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD is striving to combat climate change one step at a time.

University leaders kicked off the two day conference, with a tour of the Natural Resources Research Institute to share the work in progress for addressing climate change.

The conference also features presentations from researchers to strategize on how to use environmental resources responsibly.

“Climate change is upon us. It is very evident that our climate is changing. It’s going to bring all kinds of economic stresses and social stresses,” said UMD Biology Professor Julie Etterson.

To reduce the consequences of climate change, UMD is hoping the continued conversations will remind everyone the importance of protecting the environment.

“I think it will just help people think of what they do every day and how they interact with their environment. Recycling efforts, water usage efforts,” said UMD Research Associate Chris Filstrup.

The conference will run through tomorrow and more guest speakers including Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.are expected to be there

The conference starts tomorrow at 8 am.

It is also open to the public.