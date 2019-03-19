William A. Irvin Expected to Reopen for Tours in July

Ship museum won't be open for the beginning of the 2019 season

DULUTH, Minn. – DECC officials confirm the William A. Irvin is expected to reopen for tours in July instead of Memorial Day as it waits to get work done at Fraser Shipyards.

The DECC Executive Director tells us the Irvin accounts for about $200,000 in revenue every year.

It wasn’t open at all last year and has been delayed this season too.

They expect the Irvin to be moved to a dry dock for repairs on May 1st. They’d like to bring it back to its regular spot in the Minnesota Slip on June 1st, and open it for tours in July.

The Irvin is parked at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. It’s been there since September.

A spokesperson for Fraser tells us they’re still working with the DECC to figure out exactly what work needs to be one on the old U.S. Steel flagship.

Now, three working freighters have been moved ahead of the Irvin on Fraser’s dry dock schedule.

That means the ship museum won’t be open for months of the 2019 season.

“May and June we would normally be open and May is kind of our school group month and then June is the early tourists but July and August are really our busier times,” said DECC Executive Director Chelly Townsend.

The ship hasn’t been repaired for thirty years. There is some deterioration on the lower hull.

DECC staff expect Fraser to sand the outside of the hull and paint it.

When the Irvin is returned, the DECC has to spend time getting it ready for thousands of tourists.

“We really had to take it apart inside, batten down everything, and so it’s going to take about a month to get it up for tours,” said Townsend.

Students and seasonal employees are hired every year to work on the Irvin.

Because it won’t be a full season, the DECC is expecting it to be a little harder to hire those staff members this year.

The July opening date is just an estimation. The ship repairs haven’t started yet, and it’s possible they could get pushed back again.