De-cluttering Eases Spring Cleaning

The best way to de-clutter is to start with kitchen cabinets.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring is typically a time when people open up windows and get ready to deep clean their homes..

But how can someone really spruce up their homes if they can’t let go of all things they no longer need.

To help alleviate the stress some may use the services of a personal organizer.

An organizer can people decide on things that should stay in the home or things that should go.

The owner of “Live Simply with Kim” says spring shouldn’t be the only time people decide to de-clutter.

“Its so much easier to do that deep cleaning, how do you sweep and mop the floor if the kids toys are all over,” said Kim Schlichting.

“Decluttering is essential in our daily lives not just at spring time to surround yourself with the things you love,” Schlichting continues.

Get rid of expired items and only put back the most used items.