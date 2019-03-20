Eskomos Boys Fall in Class AA Quarterfinals

Esko and Minneapolis North were tied at the half, but the Polars clamped down in the second half to get the win.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Esko boys basketball team battled the whole way, but wasn’t able to come out on top down the stretch, as No. 2 Minneapolis North Community got the 61-53 win in the Class AA quarterfinal.

Payton Wefel led the Eskomos with 16 points while Camden Berger had 12 points.

The Eskomos will play Redwood Valley on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the consolation semifinal.