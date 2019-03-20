Experience Will Be Key for UMD Men’s Hockey Team

The Bulldogs will battle Denver in the Frozen Faceoff semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team are getting set for their fourth straight trip to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Bulldogs are looking for better results this season as they fell in the semi–finals in 2018. But the experience will be key as UMD mentally prepares for the NCAA tournament next week.

“It’s a great feeling and just another trophy we can win and hang above our heads. I think anytime you get a chance to do that, it tells a lot about your team and I think we can get it done,” forward Riley Tufte said.

“It’s not easy. But at the end of the day, the regionals is just four games. Four games you got to win. And if you play your best hockey for four games, you’ll take the thing home,” said defenseman Nick Wolff.

“There’s two games no matter what. But you got to get into that mode. Hopefully our older guys can help with that. You got to rely on them for sure. Hopefully they can get the guys calmed down and lead by example. We’re going to go play. Obviously we want to be playing Saturday night, but we’ve got a stiff test to get by Denver here on Friday,” head coach Scott Sandelin.

Puck drop Friday night between the Bulldogs and Pioneers is set for 7:38 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.