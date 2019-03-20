Free Ice Cream Cone To Celebrate Springs Arrival

Dairy Queen Offers A Free Vanilla Cone Today Only!

WEST DULUTH, Minn. –The tastes and celebrations of Spring are upon us! Dairy Queen’s across the Northland and offering a free ice cream cone today only! (Mall locations not participating). Limit 1 per person and vanilla only, no purchase is necessary!

The past years, individual locations have given out over 2,000 cones!

This year the temperatures are a little cooler and clouds are dark but the owner of the West Duluth Dairy Queen says, “We opened up on March 1st and we had 19 below a few days and people came through that. Then add a free cone to it and nothing is going to stop them! They are going to come for their free ice cream cone! And everyone smiles, it’s a lot of fun to get a free ice cream cone!”

Immediately after school let out, the lines built up! Each kid walking away with a free cone and a free smile!

Happy Spring Northland!