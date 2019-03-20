Gordy’s Hi-Hat Opens For 59th Season!

Spring Is Here When A 1960's Famous Restaurant Opens In Cloquet!

CLOQUET, Minn. — It’s officially Spring and that means Gordy’s Hi-Hat opened back up for their 59th season today!

“A whole WOOHOO, I’ve come here probably like 20 times!” said a Saginaw, MI resident who was eating at Gordy’s.

Eagerly waiting customers began to arrive early as a line formed around the building. 50 free tee-shirts were handed out to the first to arrive.

Gordy’s Grandson Sever Lindquist smiled and said, “It’s just nice to see, I’m glad people are excited that we are open again! I think people are just excited for winter to be over too! They are coming in and ordering shakes, even though they were just standing outside freezing for a couple hours!”

Employees were full of smiles too; as they were hard at work serving up the famous burgers, fish, shakes and more.

“My husband had a fish sandwich, four big pieces of fish, he could of fed you too!” explained long time resident of the Northland. Carma has been coming to Gordy’s since it opened back in 1960. “Oh they are wonderful, yes, that’s why we keep coming back!”

If you would like to view the menu CLICK HERE

LOCATION: 415 Sunnyside Dr, Cloquet, MN 55720

HOURS: 7 Days A Week, 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

PHONE: (218) 879-6125