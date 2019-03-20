Officials: Mother Killed Herself, her 2 Children Were Killed

The Bodies Were Found Monday

OGEMA, Minn. – Authorities have identified the three people found dead in northwestern Minnesota as a mother and her two young children.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday said 28-year-old Emma LaRoque fatally shot herself at their home in rural Ogema in Becker County. The BCA says her children were homicide victims.

They are identified as 4-year-old Frederick York and 9-year-old Shane Woods.

Their bodies were found Monday at their home off Highway 34.