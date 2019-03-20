Preparations Underway at Area Golf Courses

SUPERIOR, Wis.-With warmer temperatures set to hit the Northland, preparations are already underway at local golf courses for the upcoming season.

Over at Nemadji in Superior, management say they are proactive when it comes to preventing ice buildup on the greens. In December crews were out in full force removing snow from various areas of the course to reduce the amount of ice there. If that wasn’t done, some of the grass on the course could have been killed.

Despite the wild winter in the Northland, staff say they still expect to open by mid-to-late April, which means local golfers should be getting ready for the upcoming season.

Staff at the site also said they expect the driving range to be open a week before the full course is open.