Rice Lake Home Sustains Significant Damage due to Fire

The Fire is Being Investigated

RICE LAKE, Minn. – According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office a home in Rice Lake sustained ‘significant damage’ due to a Tuesday evening fire.

Authorities responded to a report of a house fire around 5:35 Tuesday on the 5100 Block of Gortin Road.

Multiple fire departments assisted with the fire including: Rice Lake Fire, Air Guard Fire, Hermantown Fire, Lakewood Fire, Canosia Fire, and Normanna Fire.

There were no reported injuries and foul play is not suspected.

The fire is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rice Lake Fire Department.