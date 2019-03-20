Superior Residents Meet City Council Candidates

Meet and greet at the Elks Lodge hosted by Superior Young Professionals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior residents had a chance to meet city council candidates at the Elks Lodge.

Current city councilors Craig Sutherland, Tylor Elm, Brent Fennessy, Ruth Ludwig, and Jack Sweeney were at the event.

Plus, candidate Tom Woldolkowski and a representative from candidate Laura Gapske attended.

The meet and greet was hosted by the Superior Young Professionals.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet them face to face, really get to know them as a person, and know how they want to represent the community,” said Megan Meyer, a Superior Young Professionals board member.

The Superior city council elections will be held on April 3rd.