Superior Senior Center Renamed to Honor Longtime Broadcaster and Community Advocate Lew Martin

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior– Douglas County Senior Center was one of many places Lew Martin dedicated his community efforts to and now his memory will live on through this well–deserved honor.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine officially signed the resolution for the center to now become the Lew Martin Senior Center.

Over the years, Martin served on several boards and spent many years speaking to the community as a broadcaster.

But his continued effort to serve those around him is what people will always remember.

“The most important work he ever did here was to just participate, wash dishes after lunch, to make friends with the people that are here. That’s what this center is all about and that’s what Lew did best to make connections with people,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

Those who knew him, say he was a humble man and if he was alive today to accept this honor, he would have an opinion of his own.

“He would obviously say that’s not a big deal. He doesn’t know why he would be on there. It’s a senior center for everybody. Everybody does the same thing together in. So he would probably try to down play it a bit.” said Senior Connections Executive Director Dale Johnson

Lew Martin’s many contributions are an example of the senior centers mission making it very fitting to honor him by renaming the center.

The letters outside of the senior center has yet to be changed but Mayor Paine says heis working on a date to properly identify the building as the “Lew Martin Senior Center.”

Mayor Paine also hopes others will be inspired to rise to the level of service, which Lew Martin dedicated his entire life to.