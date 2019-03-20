The Small Business Development Center Celebrates Anniversary at UMD Center for Economic Development

"Over 98% of our businesses would be classified small business and those businesses are locally owned."

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s center for Economic Development celebrated the anniversary of all small business development centers across the U.S., which were introduced four decades ago.

In Duluth the development centers offers no cost business consulting for those looking to start a business.

They also give training to business owners on ways to grow.

In total the Northeastern Minnesota business development center has helped develop more than eight hundred small businesses.

Those efforts have also created and saved more than one thousand jobs.

“Over 98% of our businesses would be classified small business and those businesses are locally owned. those are the entrepreneurs that support our communities,” said SBDC Regional Director Elaine Hansen.

The UMD Economic Development Center is located on the second floor of the technology village in downtown Duluth.