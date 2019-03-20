The Snake Pit Promotes Conservation on World Frog Day

World Frog Day is Recognized on March 20, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, many across the globe will celebrate and raise awareness for World Frog Day.

Frogs are amphibian creatures found both on land and water.

They are found to be the predators and are playing a vital role in maintaining the environment throughout its lifetime.

Scientists say in recent years frogs are being threatened with extinction for numerous reasons including deforestation.

World Frog Day serves as an awareness day in a way to save these living creatures from further extinction and to provide them with a safer environment to survive.

The day has been in celebration since 2009.

On Wednesday, Sara Glesner from The Snake Pit stopped by FOX 21 Local News to show and tell about three frogs not common to the Northland.

For more information regarding The Snake Pit, click here.