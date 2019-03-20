Using Science to Connect Parents and their Children

Stem + Families Science Festival took place at Homecroft Elementary Wednesday night

DULUTH, Minn.- Tonight, the world of science connected students and their parents from Homecroft Elementary School.

The packed gym saw families learning and experimenting with all types of fun science activities as part of the “Stem + Families Science Festival”

Duluth PTSA Council President Stacey DeRoche says “we really are wanting that engagement piece with parents and their kids. Not just the kids, not just teachers, not just the schools. We want the parents to become comfortable doing these types of activities”.

Grant money helped the “Parent Teacher Student Association” make the fest possible. The PTSA plans to have a third event sometime next year.