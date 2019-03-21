Cardinals Basketball Falls to Cougars in Class A Quarterfinals

No. 2 Ada-Borup handed Cromwell-Wright its first Class A loss of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Unseeded Cromwell-Wright kept pace with No. 2 Ada-Borup in the first half, but the Cougars heated up in the second, getting the 49-39 win in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Jaden Gronner and Cameron Cahoon led the Cardinals with 10 points each.

Cromwell-Wright moves to the consolation bracket and will play on Friday at 7 a.m. at Concordia University.