Carrots Take The Spotlight

Carrot Béarnaise Salad At New Scenic Café

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are turning carrots into a main ingredient! Check out this fancy Carrot Béarnaise Salad that New Scenic Café cooked for us!

The New Scenic Café, nestled along the beautiful North Shore of Lake Superior near Duluth, Minnesota, is a destination for thousands of Minnesota travelers all year long. And now the Café is proud to share that it reaches its 20th anniversary on April 1st, 2019. The occasion will be celebrated during the entire month of April with a “Classics” menu featuring customer favorites from the last 20 years, and with an abundance of stories and memories being shared throughout the Café space, and on social media.

CARAMELIZED CARROTS RECIPE:

yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

8-12 each carrots

1/2 C butter

1/2 C olive oil

12-16 each garlic cloves (peeled)

4-5 sprig fresh thyme

METHOD:

Wash the carrots, then cut each one in half lengthwise. Use

a sharp vegetable peeler to “peel” long slices from the

center out. Set aside any remaining carrot that is too thin to

peel further for another use.

One slice at a time, begin rolling a tight coil, continuing by

overlapping the next slice by 1-2 inches.

Keep going until the coil is 3-4 inches in diameter, then tie a

piece of butcher twine around the outside like a belt to hold

it all together.

Repeat to make 3 more carrot “steaks.”

Heat the butter and olive oil together in a large sauté pan

over medium-high heat. Add the carrot steaks to the pan

and begin cooking them by using a spoon to baste them

continually with the hot butter/oil.

After 7-8 minutes of basting, flip the carrot steaks over, and

add the garlic cloves and sprigs of fresh thyme to the pan.

Continue to baste for another 7-8 minutes, until the carrots

are just knife tender.

Remove the carrot steaks from the pan and allow them to

cool on a sheet pan, along with the garlic cloves. The

thyme sprigs can be discarded, and the butter/oil can be

saved for another use.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. For service, roast the carrot

steaks and garlic cloves in the oven for 7-10 minutes.

Remove from the oven. Snip the twine and discard it. Serve

whole or cut in half carefully.

BEARNAISE RECIPE:

yield: 1 pint

Ingredients:

4 T tarragon vinegar

4 T dry white wine

1/2 C shallot (chopped)

1/2 t white pepper

2 T tarragon (chopped)

12 each saffron threads

(dry roasted & crushed)

6 each egg yolks

3/4 C duck fat, warm

1/4 C butter, melted

pinch kosher salt

fresh tarragon (to order)

METHOD:

Place vinegar, wine, shallot, saffron, pepper and tarragon in a saucepan over high heat and let boil until reduced to half.

Meanwhile place egg yolks in blender and whip until thick and frothy. (This can be started after

vinegar mixture boils, while you wait for it to reduce)

Once the mixture is reduced, drizzle it into the running blender. Keep it running on high.

Heat the duck fat and butter in the same saucepan, don’t let it boil. Drizzle the fat into the blender in the same way you did previously with the vinegar mixture.

Taste and salt as desired. Can be served immediately or kept in the blender while still running on

low until cool and serve at room temperature.

To order, add 1 t fresh chopped tarragon per 1/4 cup béarnaise.

RESTAURANT LOCATION: 5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth MN

HOURS: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

PHONE: 2 1 8 – 5 2 5 – 6 2 7 4

WEBSITE: Click here