Carrots Take The Spotlight
Carrot Béarnaise Salad At New Scenic Café
DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are turning carrots into a main ingredient! Check out this fancy Carrot Béarnaise Salad that New Scenic Café cooked for us!
The New Scenic Café, nestled along the beautiful North Shore of Lake Superior near Duluth, Minnesota, is a destination for thousands of Minnesota travelers all year long. And now the Café is proud to share that it reaches its 20th anniversary on April 1st, 2019. The occasion will be celebrated during the entire month of April with a “Classics” menu featuring customer favorites from the last 20 years, and with an abundance of stories and memories being shared throughout the Café space, and on social media.
CARAMELIZED CARROTS RECIPE:
yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
8-12 each carrots
1/2 C butter
1/2 C olive oil
12-16 each garlic cloves (peeled)
4-5 sprig fresh thyme
METHOD:
Wash the carrots, then cut each one in half lengthwise. Use
a sharp vegetable peeler to “peel” long slices from the
center out. Set aside any remaining carrot that is too thin to
peel further for another use.
One slice at a time, begin rolling a tight coil, continuing by
overlapping the next slice by 1-2 inches.
Keep going until the coil is 3-4 inches in diameter, then tie a
piece of butcher twine around the outside like a belt to hold
it all together.
Repeat to make 3 more carrot “steaks.”
Heat the butter and olive oil together in a large sauté pan
over medium-high heat. Add the carrot steaks to the pan
and begin cooking them by using a spoon to baste them
continually with the hot butter/oil.
After 7-8 minutes of basting, flip the carrot steaks over, and
add the garlic cloves and sprigs of fresh thyme to the pan.
Continue to baste for another 7-8 minutes, until the carrots
are just knife tender.
Remove the carrot steaks from the pan and allow them to
cool on a sheet pan, along with the garlic cloves. The
thyme sprigs can be discarded, and the butter/oil can be
saved for another use.
Preheat the oven to 400ºF. For service, roast the carrot
steaks and garlic cloves in the oven for 7-10 minutes.
Remove from the oven. Snip the twine and discard it. Serve
whole or cut in half carefully.
BEARNAISE RECIPE:
yield: 1 pint
Ingredients:
4 T tarragon vinegar
4 T dry white wine
1/2 C shallot (chopped)
1/2 t white pepper
2 T tarragon (chopped)
12 each saffron threads
(dry roasted & crushed)
6 each egg yolks
3/4 C duck fat, warm
1/4 C butter, melted
pinch kosher salt
fresh tarragon (to order)
METHOD:
Place vinegar, wine, shallot, saffron, pepper and tarragon in a saucepan over high heat and let boil until reduced to half.
Meanwhile place egg yolks in blender and whip until thick and frothy. (This can be started after
vinegar mixture boils, while you wait for it to reduce)
Once the mixture is reduced, drizzle it into the running blender. Keep it running on high.
Heat the duck fat and butter in the same saucepan, don’t let it boil. Drizzle the fat into the blender in the same way you did previously with the vinegar mixture.
Taste and salt as desired. Can be served immediately or kept in the blender while still running on
low until cool and serve at room temperature.
To order, add 1 t fresh chopped tarragon per 1/4 cup béarnaise.
RESTAURANT LOCATION: 5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth MN
HOURS: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
PHONE: 2 1 8 – 5 2 5 – 6 2 7 4
WEBSITE: Click here