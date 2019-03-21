DSSO Beertoven Begins at Duluth Cider

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra kicked off their "Beertoven Tour" Thursday night

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Tonight, violins and cello’s got mixed with craft brews for a unique experience and Duluth Cider.

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra performed in a different way tonight as a part of DSSO’s Beertoven Tour helping bring the Orchestra’s music to people outside the DECC’s Symphony Hall.

Kevin Peterson, member of the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra said “what this does for the breweries is that it brings our patrons to there site so they can show off what they have to offer, and for our patrons it’s great because it’s not limited to one night and they can go on their schedule and still support what we do here at the DSSO”.

This seven date tour continues next Thursday evening at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park. You can get tickets at the door that include free craft drinks.