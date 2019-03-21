East Superior Street Reconstruction To Start April 8

DULUTH, Minn. – Phase two of the Superior Street reconstruction project is about to get underway on the east side of downtown.

Starting Monday, April 8, city crews will close down East Superior

Street from Lake Avenue in front of Pizza Luce up until 3rd Avenue East by Greysolon Plaza.

Pending weather conditions, a public kick-off event will happen at 1 p.m. in front of the Tech Village.

The project will mirror the far end of West Superior Street with improved utilities, new pavement, street lights, benches and places to lock up bicycles.

Meanwhile, construction crews will hold off on tearing up East Superior Street from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue until later this summer.

The city says that’s to allow for the demolition of the Voyageur Lake Inn and development work for the new 15-story residential high-rise taking over that site.

Phase two of East Superior Street will still be completed in 2019 before the final phase in 2020 from Lake Avenue to West 3rd Street.

For the latest on the project, click here.