Hawk Ridge Observers Watch for Birds During Spring Migration

The birds are out for the Northland Spring.

DULUTH, Minn.- The birds are back flying through the Northland for Spring migration after a long and cold Winter.

Watchers with the Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory sat along Kkyline Parkway Thursday for Spring migration count.

Observers have been watching since the first of March, but after a slow start, migration finally picked up with groups of bald eagles passing through the Northland to settle along the Southshore and into Canada for the warm weather.

“It gets everybody excited and to see so many birds it’s just a treat,” Spring count interpreter John Richardson said.

Thursday was especially exciting for observers, breaking the North American one–day count. The last time the record was broken was in 2004 with 822 bald eagles. Thursday they counted over a thousand.