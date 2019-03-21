Hundreds of Area Students Jazzed About 47th Annual Music Festival

The 47th Annual Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival Begins Friday, March 22

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of area students are getting jazzed for the 47th Annual Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival happening in Weber Hall on the campus of UMD.

The festival kicks off Friday, March 22 and will run through Saturday, March 23.

Not only will students have the chance to perform during the festival, there will also be special performances by well-known jazz musicians across the nation.

On Friday, March 22, a concert featuring Jon Cowherd will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. inside Weber Music Hall.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students.

The Kentucky raised, New Orleans-schooled, New York-based Cowherd is best known for his long-running partnership with drummer/band leader, Brian Blade, with whom he co-founded the Brian Blade Fellowship, whose acclaimed, influential albums showcase Cowherd’s stellar keyboard work and singular composing skills.

When not recording and touring with the Fellowship, Cowherd has worked extensively with a broad array of players and singers from the jazz, pop and rock worlds.

Jon Cowherd Website

On Saturday, March 23, a performance will feature Andrew Hayward with UMD Jazz I and the Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival All-Stars.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students.

Andre is an extremely gifted trombonist with the sound and clarity reminiscent of the late J.J. Johnson. His gospel-tinged approach is refreshing and will warm the hearts of anyone he comes in contact with.

If you’d like to purchase tickets to either show or learn more about Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival, click here.