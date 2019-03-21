Marshall School Will Undergo Major Renovations

Renovations will begin the last day of this school year and expected to be completed by next fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Marshall School in Duluth will be undergoing a quarter of a million dollar major renovation project to expand their arts and music department, which ninety percent of the students are involved in

New windows, updated music and art classrooms are in the plans for the renovations.

A sound proof digital recording lab and a music library will also be added.

The school will even level the floors for better accessibility for the handicapped.

Also, the school says the redesign of the fine arts department will help the school focus on problem solving skills and creativity.

“We see in the way we teach art the students start with a question and develop their own answer. we believe that is highly translatable to careers and to those that don’t exist yet,” said Head of School Kevin Breen.

Renovations will begin the last day of this school year and expected to be completed by next fall.