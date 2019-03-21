Minneapolis Based Sock Company Offers Pop Up Employment to Life House Youth

The youth were paid about $11 an hour to help package and prepare socks to be sold.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minneapolis based sock company Hippy Feet was in Duluth to bring their pop up employment program to life house, a center for homeless teens.

Over the last year, Hippy feet has offered about nine hundred hours of employment to homeless youth in Minnesota and Chicago.

“We get the opportunity to be a support system for other people, that’s what we really want. We are really lucky to have people in our lives to support us and help Hippy Feet be successful and in turn we want to pay it forward and be a source of opportunity for others,” said Co-founder Sam Harper.

The Minneapolis based company hopes to return in the future to continue the employment program.