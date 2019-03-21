North Woods Boys Basketball Advance to Class A Semi-Finals

The Grizzlies defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56-39 at Williams Arena.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Senior Trevor Morrison led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the North Woods boys basketball team knocked off Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56-39 in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday night at Williams Arena.

TJ Chiabotti chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals. Cade Goggleye added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. The Grizzlies move on to the Class A semi-finals against Ada-Borup. Tip-off for that game will be 2 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena.