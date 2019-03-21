Research Group Reveals Further Findings on Innovative Taconite Pothole Fix

NRRI is moving into the next phase of finding out how and why certain taconite mixtures fill potholes better than others.

DULUTH, Minn.- Straight from the Iron Range, taconite rock and other mineral materials are playing a major role in what could be the future of filling and fixing potholes on the Northland’s roads.

UMD researchers are working with the city of Duluth and discussed their latest findings today on what is working and not working when it comes to developing this innovative fix.

Now that snow has cleared from the roads, the group can finally see how their, what they call, ‘iron cement’ mix held up through the Winter.

Representatives met in Lincoln Park where they filled potholes with 4 different taconite mixtures in the Fall. They wanted to test out their mix on certain Northland roads because of the melt–freeze cycle that creates holes hard to cover up with temporary fixes.

“We can do things in the lab which are fine, but the lab gives us an indication of how it might work, but we need to get it out in real life and this is real life– what you’re looking at and what you’re seeing around town and back in the twin cities,” NRRI Sr. research program manager Larry Zanko said.

The group was able to determine which of their mixes would work best as a more permanent solution to patching these holes moving forward.

Their next steps- to take their findings to the lab and find out why one mix works better than others at preventing pot holes from forming and reforming.

“For a repair to be done and by our maintenance crew, they want to get in, do a repair fast, do a lot of them and keep moving, so the next stage of what we’re looking at is ‘ok, how do you speed this process up.’ Zanko said.

Another part of their research will be finding out how crews can fill more potholes and faster with their taconite mix.