Second Phase of Superior Street Reconstruction to Begin in April

Public Meeting to be Held April 1

DULUTH, Minn. – City officials say Superior Street will undergo the second of three phases of construction starting on April 8.

A public meeting will be held at Greysolon Ballroom April 1 at 10:00 a.m. to provide information pertinent to the second phase of the project.

The second phase extends from east of Lake Avenue to west of 4th Avenue East.

Weather permitting, Superior Street from the east side of Lake Avenue to the west side of 3rd Avenue will be closed beginning April 8.

A public kickoff event will be held in front of the Tech Village April 8th at 1:00 p.m. where the public can hear from Mayor Emily Larson, Kristi Stokes with the Greater Downtown Council, Northland Constructors, and several other key partners of the project.