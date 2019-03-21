Shepard, Richards, Perunovich Earn NCHC Annual Awards

Hunter Shepard picked up two awards while Scott Perunovich and Justin Richards each won one.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team took home four awards on Thursday night at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration.

Junior Hunter Shepard was selected as the Goaltender of the Year, plus he also received the NCHC Three-Star Player of the Game Award. Shepard had the best goals against average and most shutouts in the conference during NCHC action. He also received Goalie of the Month honors twice this season.

“He’s been our best player. Look back to last year when he took over the net. Anytime you’ve got a guy that’s won you a championship, he knows what it takes, but I just like his maturity over the years. He’s such a competitor. Even if he’s maybe down on his A-game, he finds ways and I think that’s a great example for our team. He deserves everything he’s getting,” head coach Scott Sandelin said of his goaltender.

Sophomore Scott Perunovich was selected as the Offensive Defenseman of the Year for the second straight season. Perunovich finished tied for third in scoring among conference defensemen during conference games.

Sophomore Justin Richards received the Defensive Forward of the Year award.