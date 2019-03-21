Superior Business Development Center Celebration

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior celebrated it’s business development center today.

The UWS office covers an eight county region in Northwest Wisconsin helping manage, grow or even start a business. All over the country was SBDC Day, and a celebration of working together to build businesses in Northwest Superior.

Director of SBDC at UW-Superior Andy Donahue stated that “most importantly, we are celebrating out clients and their successes. We want to make sure that we celebrate the work that they have done but also the work they are doing for the future to help grow their organization but also grow the workforce here in our economic development regions”

In 2018, SBDC of Northwest Wisconsin’s eight county region helped ten businesses get started and helped one hundred businesses generate 4.2 million of capital that they put into their business for expansion efforts.