Twin Ports RV Show This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-As warmer temperatures arrive in the Northland, that means RV season is just around the corner.

Beginning today through the weekend, the Heritage Center in Duluth will have a massive selection of RVs on display during the Twin Ports RV show.

All the latest in camping gear will also be front and center at the event as Northlanders look to get cured from their cabin fever.

“Especially with the weather being nice this weekend. It’s going to get everybody in the camping mood. We’re getting a lot of inquiries,” said Justin Thompson, general manager of Coates RV.

The event will have free admission and free parking at the site.