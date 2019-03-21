West Duluth Warming Center Successful in First Winter Season

Out of the 29 days the center was open, about 700 people signed in, during the subzero temperatures.

DULUTH, Minn. – Through a partnership between Chum, the city of Duluth and St. Louis County the establishment of the pilot warming center in West Duluth has seen success in its first year.

This pilot project was intended to look at how the warming center would work and what challenges may arise.

As the need for the shelter is expected to grow, everyone involved are reflecting on future plans

“I think we will look at what is the right location for this long term. We were grateful to have the city facility at city center west was able to be used for this purpose. Recognizing that that’s a facility that has lots of other activity in it and so doing this there poses some constraints for us,” said Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Development Adam Fulton.

Fulton says all involved are expected to discuss other factors such as the temperature threshold, which currently has to sit at zero degrees before it opens.

Along with operating hours, including possibly becoming a twenty four hour facility or a temporary overnight shelter.

Although with the success Chum’s Executive Director Lee Stuart believes to really attack the homeless issue in Duluth it may need way more than a warming shelter.

“If I could wave a magic wand, what I would do I would wave it and scatter throughout the city it would be about 600 efficiency apartments with supportive services for people with multiple challenges,” said Stuart.

Obviously in a real world a wand isn’t going to work, but Stuart says about $150 million in government funds would help provide the potential housing needed for the homeless community.

The warming center has also been well received by the community and over the course of the winter donations came pouring in to help make the center a success.

Below zero temperatures are not likely in Spring, but the West Duluth warming center will stay open until April 15th, if it is needed.